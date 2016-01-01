Dr. Jawed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhan Jawed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farhan Jawed, MD
Dr. Farhan Jawed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Jawed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jawed's Office Locations
-
1
Dana W. Robison Inc500 E Robinson St Ste 600, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 701-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jawed?
About Dr. Farhan Jawed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235330523
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jawed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jawed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jawed works at
Dr. Jawed has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jawed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jawed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jawed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.