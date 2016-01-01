Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhan Khan, DO
Overview of Dr. Farhan Khan, DO
Dr. Farhan Khan, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farhan Khan, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013251347
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Health - Northeast|PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
