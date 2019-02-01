Overview of Dr. Farhan Khan, MD

Dr. Farhan Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Khan works at FARHAN M KHAN MD in Flint, MI with other offices in Flushing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.