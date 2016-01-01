Overview of Dr. Farhan Khan, MD

Dr. Farhan Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Rush University Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at VNA Health Care - Hospitalists in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.