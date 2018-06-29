Dr. Farhan Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhan Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhan Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Nishter Med Coll.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
1
Dr. Farhan M. Khan472 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 714-6371
2
Depelchin Children Center515 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-1045
3
Crescent Clinic pllc23211 Red River Dr, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 714-6371Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
My son endured years of living in an environment that did not accept nor celebrate him. It literally took me years of counseling to accept this was actually even happening. By the time the root cause of the problem was established, depression had set in and my son had become suicidal. I sought and tried other psychiatrist in the past, only to end up. with a unavailable, non-engaged prescription writer. Dr Khan was referred to me by my son’s pediatrician. He is Over the Top AMAZING.
About Dr. Farhan Khan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811195779
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Robert Packer Hosp/Guthrie Clin
- Nishter Med Coll
- La Salle
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
