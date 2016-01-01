Dr. Majeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhan Majeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhan Majeed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Locations
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte2500 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 629-2111
Southwest Florida Spine Institute Pllc3420 Tamiami Trl Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 629-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farhan Majeed, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majeed has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Majeed speaks Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Majeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.