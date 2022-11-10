See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Farhan Malik, MD

Sports Medicine
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Farhan Malik, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8460 Holcomb Bridge Rd Fl 2, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 416-9995
    Atlanta Knee and Sports Medicine
    2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 296-5005
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Grady Memorial Hospital

Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penile Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr. Malik and his nurse Leonie were extremely knowledgeable and efficient at their positions. They made the process so effortless!
    Ronald — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Farhan Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699941286
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhan Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

