Overview of Dr. Farhan Maqsood, MD

Dr. Farhan Maqsood, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, McLeod Regional Medical Center, Musc Health Florence Medical Center and Musc Health Marion Medical Center.



Dr. Maqsood works at PEE DEE NEPHROLOGY in Florence, SC with other offices in Hartsville, SC, Bennettsville, SC and Cheraw, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Anemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.