Overview of Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD

Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Estero, FL.



Dr. Rashid works at LPG Pediatrics - Coconut Point in Estero, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.