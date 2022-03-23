See All Pediatricians in Estero, FL
Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD

Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Estero, FL. 

Dr. Rashid works at LPG Pediatrics - Coconut Point in Estero, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rashid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Pediatrics - Coconut Point
    23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4933
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    LPG Pediatrics - Page Field
    4751 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4932

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962856385
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • HealthPark Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.