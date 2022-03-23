Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD
Overview of Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD
Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Estero, FL.
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
LPG Pediatrics - Coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 488-4933Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
LPG Pediatrics - Page Field4751 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 488-4932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rashid! We have seen him a few times now and have been pleased every time. He really takes the time to explain the cause of whatever the condition may be that we are there for. The time in particular was anew one for us as [name] was diagnosed with [ ], first time. He explained the cause, the treatment, answered all my questions in detail and was specially not rushed to get out of the room.
About Dr. Farhan Rashid, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Male
- 1962856385
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
