See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
4.6 (140)
Map Pin Small Clearwater, FL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD

Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Siddiqi works at FASTMD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Odessa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Siddiqi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fastmd
    1801 N Belcher Rd Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-5299
  2. 2
    Fastmd
    701 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 723-4698
  3. 3
    Florida Advanced Spine and Sports Trauma Centers
    2040 Short Ave Ste 100, Odessa, FL 33556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-5302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqi?

    Jun 04, 2021
    I had a 4,5,6,7 severely degraded neck. I had all but lost hope after many doctors I found Dr Seddiqi. My life was in shambles myelopathy pain I had all but lost hope. After much research I found my doctor. I can say I was skeptical that life could be restored in any shape or manner. But from my preliminary visit to my surgery I was nothing short of amazed in the care I was given at every level. I can say he and his team gave me my life back. They treated me as if I was their one and only patient. I had a hole team on surgery day devoted to me. And each and every one of them made me feel I was their world for that moment. Shortly after surgery I could tell things were better. I actually could feel my fingers again the constant pain I had for year was gone. To top off thing what kind of surgeon comes to this North Dakotan oil workers room at 11:00 pm at my hotel just to see how I was . I am so thankful to he and his team that I will forever be grateful. R Ludlow
    Rob Ludlow — Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Siddiqi to family and friends

    Dr. Siddiqi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Siddiqi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD.

    About Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD

    Specialties
    • Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124055306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Institute For Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery|Maryland Spinal Reconstructive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center - Hyde Park
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center - Hyde Park|North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center-Hyde Park
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.