Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, MD
Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Taghizadeh works at
Dr. Taghizadeh's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology and Gastrointestinal Surgery Consultants LLC6100 Uptown Blvd NE Ste 600, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 888-3223
N. Mex. Facial Plastics PC2440 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 580, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 888-3223
Biltmore Spinal Health LLC3102 E Indian School Rd Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 447-9860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Integrated Medical Services Inc13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 104, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (480) 840-1769
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. T and his office was great. He explained everything to me very clearly when I was seen. Office staff was polite and made my visit enjoyable. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1114948353
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taghizadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taghizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taghizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taghizadeh has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taghizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taghizadeh speaks Persian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Taghizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taghizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taghizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taghizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.