Overview of Dr. Farhan Tariq, MD

Dr. Farhan Tariq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Tariq works at SSM Health Neurosciences in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.