Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Montefiore Medical Center.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
A great surgeon! Great bedside physician! Will unequivocally recommend him and CTCA, Atlanta for Nephrectomy procedures!
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of British Columbia
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Rabbani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabbani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabbani.
