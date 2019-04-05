See All Urologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Newnan, GA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD

Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Rabbani works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rabbani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2019
    A great surgeon! Great bedside physician! Will unequivocally recommend him and CTCA, Atlanta for Nephrectomy procedures!
    Onochie Ikedionwu in Eastman, GA — Apr 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD
    About Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477530897
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University of British Columbia
    Medical Education
    • LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabbani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabbani works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rabbani’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabbani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabbani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabbani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

