Dr. Khawaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhat Khawaja, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhat Khawaja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Med Center
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7754 Bay St Ste 6, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khawaja?
I wouldn't think of anyone else
About Dr. Farhat Khawaja, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1538174297
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khawaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khawaja speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khawaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khawaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khawaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khawaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.