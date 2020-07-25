Dr. Farhat Mehmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhat Mehmood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhat Mehmood, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Baptist Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Locations
West Florida Cardiology8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Baptist Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
COVID made my appts required to be by FaceTime, but I have been very impressed by his thoroughness in reviewing my records prior to seeing me and the time he spent talking with me and my daughter both before and after my cardiac ablation. I did not feel like a new patient but rather like someone he had been seeing for quite some time. Not only was he very attentive to me and my questions, but his staff also. There was always a call back if I left a message. He did the necessary tests before the procedure to determine my needs and made certain that my allergy to IV dye was covered by giving me the necessary medications to take prior to the xrays and the procedure and made sure I stopped my blood thinner a few days before the procedure. He showed me the tests results, explained the procedure and expected results and possible complications, recovery time and length of time that I may still experience some AFIB. I felt totally protected and at ease with having the procedure.
About Dr. Farhat Mehmood, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1205884178
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehmood has seen patients for Heart Disease, Syncope and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehmood speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehmood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehmood.
