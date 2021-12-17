Dr. Farhat Nageen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nageen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhat Nageen, MD
Overview of Dr. Farhat Nageen, MD
Dr. Farhat Nageen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Nageen works at
Dr. Nageen's Office Locations
1
St. Mary Medical Center1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-2100
2
Convenient Pediatrics613 Ridge Rd Ste 104, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852 Directions (732) 230-2582
3
Convenient Pediatrics666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 1C, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 297-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We took our grand son for some medical check up. We did not have to wait and doctor was very polite and listened our child medical history patiently and prescribed medicine and our kids recovered after taking medicine. Doctor also gave us some medical samples on the way out.
About Dr. Farhat Nageen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nageen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nageen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nageen works at
Dr. Nageen speaks Hindi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nageen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nageen.
