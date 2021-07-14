See All Rheumatologists in Lake Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Farhat Shereen, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Lake Saint Louis, MO
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farhat Shereen, MD

Dr. Farhat Shereen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.

Dr. Shereen works at Ali Medical Llc in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shereen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ali Medical Llc
    300 Medical Plz Ste 100, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 625-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Gout

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 14, 2021
    Dr. Shereen is a great doctor. She is knowledgeable on autoimmune disorders and how to treat them. She was very patient with my dad and takes the time to explain everything as best as possible. Some treatments may work for some but not others and in those cases, it is beyond her control. She is a doctor, not God. As far as some comments about her being rude, this could not be further from the truth. Her demeanor has been nothing but calm and very pleasant. Her staff is also pleasant, very supportive and personable. One thing that might be an irritant for any doctor (Dr. Shereen included) is when a patient has expectations of being healed as part of their treatment plan or asks the same question over and over. A treatment plan is just that, a plan for steps to treat a condition. Dr. Shereen makes sure patients are informed with info on all illnesses. She doesn't make false promises or claims to heal anyone. Our family is very happy with the care received from Dr. Shereen.
    Lisa Jones — Jul 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Farhat Shereen, MD
    About Dr. Farhat Shereen, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255583407
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shereen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shereen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shereen works at Ali Medical Llc in Lake Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Shereen’s profile.

    Dr. Shereen has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shereen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shereen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shereen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shereen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shereen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

