Dr. Farheen Hasnain, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (11)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farheen Hasnain, MD

Dr. Farheen Hasnain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.

Dr. Hasnain works at JENCARE in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hasnain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jencare
    1918 Hikes Ln Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 473-4067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clark Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Immunization Administration
Diabetes Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 27, 2021
    Dr. Hasnain is a very caring and loving compassionate doctor. She addresses your concerns.
    Beverlee Collins — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Farheen Hasnain, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447386651
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hasnain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasnain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasnain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasnain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasnain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasnain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

