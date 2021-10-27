Dr. Hasnain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farheen Hasnain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farheen Hasnain, MD
Dr. Farheen Hasnain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Dr. Hasnain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hasnain's Office Locations
-
1
Jencare1918 Hikes Ln Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 473-4067
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasnain?
Dr. Hasnain is a very caring and loving compassionate doctor. She addresses your concerns.
About Dr. Farheen Hasnain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447386651
Education & Certifications
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasnain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasnain works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasnain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasnain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasnain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasnain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.