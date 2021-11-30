See All Allergists & Immunologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD

Allergy & Immunology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Mirza works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Itchy Skin and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 519, Winfield, IL 60190 (630) 938-6161
    Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Bolingbrook)
    542 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 (630) 972-5800
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AdventHealth La Grange
  Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Itchy Skin
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Hives
Nasopharyngitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Food Allergy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypogammaglobulinemia
IgM Deficiency
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Intertrigo
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Otitis Media
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergen Immunotherapy
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
Allergic Reactions to Medications
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
Allergies
Allergy Drops
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
Anemia
Angioedema
Anosmia
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chronic Urticaria
Diabetes Type 2
Drug Allergy
Drug or Food Challenge
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Environmental Allergy Testing
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fever
Food Sensitivity Testing
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
Hereditary Angioedema
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunotherapy
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Lipid Disorders
Mastocytosis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Allergy
Spirometry
Urinary Incontinence
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Xolair® Therapy
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2021
    Dr. Farheen is the most caring doctor. She listens well to your concerns and provide you with suitable medical advice and appropriate medication as needed.
    About Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    English, Hindi and Urdu
    1235365834
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Rush University Medical Center
    Rush University Medical Center
    Rush University Medical College
    Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Itchy Skin and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

