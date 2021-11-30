Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 519, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 938-6161
-
2
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Bolingbrook)542 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 972-5800Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
Dr. Farheen is the most caring doctor. She listens well to your concerns and provide you with suitable medical advice and appropriate medication as needed.
About Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1235365834
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical College
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Itchy Skin and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirza speaks Hindi and Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.