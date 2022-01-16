Overview of Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD

Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Rasool works at SW Med Assoc Rheumatology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.