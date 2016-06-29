Dr. Farheen Yousuf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousuf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farheen Yousuf, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College (DMC) Karachi, Pakistan|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Circle C5701 W Slaughter Ln Bldg C, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 503-5038Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Yousuf has always listen to my medical conditions and try her best to get me feel better.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Urdu
- 1912108366
- Dow Medical College (DMC) Karachi, Pakistan|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Yousuf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousuf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yousuf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousuf has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousuf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yousuf speaks Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousuf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousuf.
