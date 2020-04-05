Dr. Farhood Farjah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farjah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhood Farjah, MD
Overview of Dr. Farhood Farjah, MD
Dr. Farhood Farjah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Farjah works at
Dr. Farjah's Office Locations
Center for Advanced Minimally Invasive Liver Oncologic Therapy at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vascular Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest1560 N 115th St Ste 106, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
We love dr Farjah. He is highly capable, compassionate and informative provider. He performed an esophagectomy for cancer for my husband and always included me in communication. We are going to see him again for a thymoma removal and feel confident we are with the right provider.
About Dr. Farhood Farjah, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Farjah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farjah works at
Dr. Farjah has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farjah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Farjah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farjah.
