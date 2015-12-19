Dr. Ghazizadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fariba Ghazizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Fariba Ghazizadeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean.
Dr. Ghazizadeh works at
Locations
-
1
Fariba Ghazizadeh MD and Jad Naser MD PA6635 Hillway Cir Ste 400, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 455-9550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghazizadeh?
Always prompt, courteous, thorough, and veery professional; office staff is friendly and efficient; availability is foremost for unexpected visits. She is a great person aside from a confident healer. I highly recommend. She has looked after our medical needs for 19 years.
About Dr. Fariba Ghazizadeh, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1942308077
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghazizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghazizadeh works at
Dr. Ghazizadeh speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.