Dr. Fariba Ghazizadeh, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fariba Ghazizadeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean.

Dr. Ghazizadeh works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fariba Ghazizadeh MD and Jad Naser MD PA
    6635 Hillway Cir Ste 400, Naples, FL 34112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 455-9550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Osteopenia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2015
    Always prompt, courteous, thorough, and veery professional; office staff is friendly and efficient; availability is foremost for unexpected visits. She is a great person aside from a confident healer. I highly recommend. She has looked after our medical needs for 19 years.
    Ray L. Perez in Naples, FL — Dec 19, 2015
    About Dr. Fariba Ghazizadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1942308077
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghazizadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghazizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghazizadeh works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ghazizadeh’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazizadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

