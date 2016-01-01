Overview

Dr. Fariba Javaherian, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Javaherian works at Venus Specialty Medical Corp. in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.