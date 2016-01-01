Dr. Javaherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fariba Javaherian, MD
Overview
Dr. Fariba Javaherian, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Javaherian works at
Locations
Venus Specialty Medical Corp.17075 Devonshire St Ste 208, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 217-4351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fariba Javaherian, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114088804
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
