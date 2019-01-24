Dr. Fariba Pajoohi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pajoohi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fariba Pajoohi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fariba Pajoohi, MD
Dr. Fariba Pajoohi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from Shahid_Beheshti Univ of Med Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Dallas and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Pajoohi's Office Locations
LOR Womens Health Care403 W Campbell Rd Ste 305, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 479-1222
Lor Women's Health Care Pllc1080 W Campbell Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I hadn't established an OB Gyn here and found this office. I am glad I chose this provider. I see Mahnaz Mostofi, NP and she is great. She makes sure I stay on top of my reproductive health. They are very thorough in explanation, make sure that you follow up if necessary and extremely informative. The staff is great and the office has a very calm feel. I highly recommend this provider.
About Dr. Fariba Pajoohi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian
- 1619196912
Education & Certifications
- Shahid Beheshti Univ of Med Science
- Shahid_Beheshti Univ of Med Science
Dr. Pajoohi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pajoohi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pajoohi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pajoohi speaks Persian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pajoohi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pajoohi.
