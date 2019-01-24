Overview of Dr. Fariba Pajoohi, MD

Dr. Fariba Pajoohi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from Shahid_Beheshti Univ of Med Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Dallas and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Pajoohi works at LOR Womens Health Care in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.