Dr. Fariba Pfitzner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fariba Pfitzner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin.
Locations
Family Behavioral Health3666 N Miller Rd Ste 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 368-7820Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pfitzner has been my doctor for a year now and I can say with full confidence, she has changed my life. She cares deeply and works with you to figure out the best treatment options.
About Dr. Fariba Pfitzner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Eastern Farsi, Persian and Persian
- 1053511923
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester Strong Meml Hospital
- Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
- Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfitzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfitzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfitzner speaks Eastern Farsi, Persian and Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfitzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfitzner.
