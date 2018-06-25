Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashtyani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Ashtyani works at
Locations
Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center170 Prospect Ave Ste 20, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-0232
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely friendly and accommodating office. I went in to test for sleep apnea. The machine was life changing. The Doctor is very nice and no nonsense. No extra visits or time wasted. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891762555
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Isfahan Univ Hosp
- Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
