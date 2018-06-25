See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Ashtyani works at Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    170 Prospect Ave Ste 20, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 996-0232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 25, 2018
    Extremely friendly and accommodating office. I went in to test for sleep apnea. The machine was life changing. The Doctor is very nice and no nonsense. No extra visits or time wasted. I would highly recommend!
    Jamie — Jun 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD
    About Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891762555
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • Isfahan Univ Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fariborz Ashtyani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashtyani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashtyani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashtyani works at Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ashtyani’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashtyani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashtyani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashtyani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashtyani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

