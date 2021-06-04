Dr. Gorouhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, MD
Overview of Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, MD
Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Palacios Community Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorouhi's Office Locations
- 1 2700 Citizens Plz Ste 200, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 582-7946
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Jackson County Hospital District
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Palacios Community Medical Center
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The wait times are always very short (I’ve been seeing Dr Gorouhi for a year and a half.) Staff is ALWAYS very friendly. The care is excellent. I took my chemo though Dr Gorouhi (After talking to Dr Gorouhi, my surgeon from Houston was also very confident with the care I would be receiving here) I had heard so many bad things about getting chemo in Victoria and from using any cancer Dr from Victoria that I thought I had to go to MD Anderson for cancer treatment. I am so glad I decided to stay in Victoria with Dr Gorouhi!!
About Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, MD
- Hematology
- English, Persian
- 1407058530
Education & Certifications
- BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES
- Internal Medicine
