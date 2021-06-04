See All Hematologists in Victoria, TX
Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, MD

Hematology
3.1 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, MD

Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Palacios Community Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorouhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2700 Citizens Plz Ste 200, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 582-7946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Cuero Regional Hospital
  • Detar Hospital Navarro
  • Jackson County Hospital District
  • Lavaca Medical Center
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Palacios Community Medical Center
  • Yoakum Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Persian
    • 1407058530
    Education & Certifications

    • BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gorouhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorouhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorouhi has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorouhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorouhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorouhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorouhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorouhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

