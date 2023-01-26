Overview

Dr. Fariborz Lalezarzadeh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific|Western University Of Health Sciences-College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Lalezarzadeh works at Surgical Edge in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.