Overview of Dr. Fariborz Mortazavi, MD

Dr. Fariborz Mortazavi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oxnard, CA.



Dr. Mortazavi works at Ventura County Hematology-Oncology Specialists in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.