Overview

Dr. Fariborz Nazari-Adli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Nazari-Adli works at Baytown Occupational & Family Medicine in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.