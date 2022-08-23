Overview of Dr. Fariborz Shams, DO

Dr. Fariborz Shams, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Shams works at Office in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.