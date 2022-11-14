Dr. Berenji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farid Berenji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farid Berenji, MD
Dr. Farid Berenji, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Berenji works at
Dr. Berenji's Office Locations
Ccs Medical Associates45 Spindrift Dr Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-0355
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berenji?
Wonderful Dr. Takes time to explain everything, gives you options on what and how to proceed, will talk to members of your family, he always talk’s to you. You are not taking to a PA with relaid messages to the Dr. HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR BERENJI (above 5 star)
About Dr. Farid Berenji, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699783324
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenji has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berenji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.