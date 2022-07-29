Overview

Dr. Farid Jalali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from West Virginia University Ruby Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Jalali works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.