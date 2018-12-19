See All Interventional Cardiologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD

Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jalinous works at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jalinous' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Heart & Vascular Center
    1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Septal Defect
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electrocardiogram Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Angiography Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Procedure Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2018
    Dr. Jalinous was very personable, knowledgeable , and thoroughly explained my son's heart problem after ordering a series of tests. We had confidence in his suggestions and direction to take the next steps to resolve the issue. Highly recommend.
    Connie G. in Syracuse, IN — Dec 19, 2018
    About Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1093717282
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center|Minneapolis Heart Inst
    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
    • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalinous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jalinous has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jalinous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jalinous works at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Jalinous’s profile.

    Dr. Jalinous has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalinous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalinous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalinous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalinous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalinous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

