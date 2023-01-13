Overview of Dr. Farid Kia, MD

Dr. Farid Kia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Ojai Valley Community Hospital, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kia works at Spanish Hills Interventional Pain Specialists in Camarillo, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.