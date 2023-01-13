Dr. Farid Kia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farid Kia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farid Kia, MD
Dr. Farid Kia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Ojai Valley Community Hospital, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kia's Office Locations
Spanish Hills Interventional Pain Specialists1100 PASEO CAMARILLO, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 484-8558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pain Management Specialists Medical Group, LP116 S Palisade Dr Ste 208, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best ever in camarillo and Ventura??
About Dr. Farid Kia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1902053663
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kia has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kia speaks Persian.
