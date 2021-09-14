Dr. Marquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farid Marquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farid Marquez, MD
Dr. Farid Marquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Marquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marquez's Office Locations
-
1
Farid Marquez M.d. P.A.1435 W 49th Pl Ste 207, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 556-6137
-
2
Cordova Medical Center5040 NW 7th St Ste 680, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 476-0244
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marquez?
Dr Marquez does not rush your visit and takes the time to explain your questions. Great Doctor
About Dr. Farid Marquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083648190
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Med Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquez works at
Dr. Marquez speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.