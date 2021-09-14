See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Farid Marquez, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farid Marquez, MD

Dr. Farid Marquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Marquez works at FARID MARQUEZ MD in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marquez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farid Marquez M.d. P.A.
    1435 W 49th Pl Ste 207, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 556-6137
  2. 2
    Cordova Medical Center
    5040 NW 7th St Ste 680, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 476-0244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Atherosclerosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Farid Marquez, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083648190
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey City Med Center
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
