Overview of Dr. Farid Marquez, MD

Dr. Farid Marquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Marquez works at FARID MARQUEZ MD in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL.