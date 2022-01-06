Dr. Naffah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farid Naffah, MD
Overview
Dr. Farid Naffah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Avamar Gastroenterology Inc.9225 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 372-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and informative. I would highly recommend Dr Naffah.
About Dr. Farid Naffah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naffah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naffah has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naffah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naffah speaks Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Naffah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naffah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naffah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naffah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.