Dr. Farid Roman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farid Roman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edwardsville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital and Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Roman works at
Locations
Christian Hospital Diabetes Institute Il Services8 Sunset Hills Professional Ctr, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 692-9828
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roman has been my endo for almost 3 years. He has always listed to my concerns, and gone out of his way to ensure that they’re properly addressed. During the first 2 years, the office staff was what made visits terrible, but now it’s like a 180. Everyone is super professional and caring, Robin answers the phone swiftly every time I call—and always makes me feel like a vip patient. Highly recommend Dr Roman and his team, I’ve already recommended a handful of people to see him. He is a great healthcare provider for transgender individuals, and is a safe practitioner to see for hormone therapy.
About Dr. Farid Roman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851366355
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Fac Med U del Valle, Cali
