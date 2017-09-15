Overview of Dr. Farid Saadat, MD

Dr. Farid Saadat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Saadat works at Office in Lake Elsinore, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.