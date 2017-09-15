Dr. Farid Saadat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farid Saadat, MD
Overview of Dr. Farid Saadat, MD
Dr. Farid Saadat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Saadat's Office Locations
Office425 Diamond Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saadat has been my Dr. for about 10+ years. He is professional and attentive you are not just a number to him he genuinely cares for his patience. i highly recommend this Dr. you can trust him he will do whats best for your health needs .
About Dr. Farid Saadat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1891767935
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
