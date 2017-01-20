Overview of Dr. Farida Awan, MD

Dr. Farida Awan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.



Dr. Awan works at Just Kidz Medical in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.