Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Algiers and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Bounoua works at Pacheco-medina Dental Corporation in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacheco-medina Dental Corporation
    2323 De la Vina St Ste 207, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-5544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lompoc Valley Medical Center
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones

Umbilical Hernia
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rib Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ventral Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Cholelithiasis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Sep 15, 2021
    Best Surgeon in California!
    Mrs. Garcia — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992925564
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    • Universite Paris V Rene Descartes
    Internship
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Algiers
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bounoua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bounoua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bounoua works at Pacheco-medina Dental Corporation in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bounoua’s profile.

    Dr. Bounoua has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bounoua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bounoua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bounoua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bounoua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bounoua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

