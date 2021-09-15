Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bounoua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Algiers and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Bounoua works at
Locations
-
1
Pacheco-medina Dental Corporation2323 De la Vina St Ste 207, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bounoua?
Best Surgeon in California!
About Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1992925564
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Universite Paris V Rene Descartes
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- University Algiers
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bounoua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bounoua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bounoua works at
Dr. Bounoua has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bounoua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bounoua speaks French and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bounoua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bounoua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bounoua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bounoua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.