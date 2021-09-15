Overview

Dr. Farida Bounoua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Algiers and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Bounoua works at Pacheco-medina Dental Corporation in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.