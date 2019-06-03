Overview of Dr. Farida Hassan, MD

Dr. Farida Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center and Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Hassan works at COLTS NECK OBGYN in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.