Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD

Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.

Dr. Kausar works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Monee, IL and Kankakee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kausar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palos Medical Group
    15300 West Ave Ste 122, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 403-8400
  2. 2
    25711 S. Egyptian Trail, Monee, IL
    25711 S Egyptian Trl, Monee, IL 60449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 928-5064
  3. 3
    375 N. Wall Street
    375 N Wall St Ste P430, Kankakee, IL 60901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 928-5064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate South Suburban Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Riverside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629035670
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola Univ Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Clevel
    Internship
    • Cleve
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kausar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kausar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kausar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kausar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kausar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kausar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kausar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kausar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kausar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

