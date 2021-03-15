Overview of Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD

Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Kausar works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Monee, IL and Kankakee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.