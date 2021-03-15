Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kausar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD
Overview of Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD
Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Kausar's Office Locations
Palos Medical Group15300 West Ave Ste 122, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 403-8400
25711 S. Egyptian Trail, Monee, IL25711 S Egyptian Trl, Monee, IL 60449 Directions (815) 928-5064
375 N. Wall Street375 N Wall St Ste P430, Kankakee, IL 60901 Directions (815) 928-5064
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Kausar with debilitating joint pain. She immediately diagnosed me with RA. Started a treatment plan that has given me my life back. Appointments are never rushed takes time to explain this disease and different approaches to treating it. If I have to have RA I am grateful I have Dr Kausar to get me through it.
About Dr. Fariha Kausar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Univ Med Ctr
- Clevel
- Cleve
- Dow Medical
