Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fariha Sheikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Fariha Sheikh, MD
Dr. Fariha Sheikh, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations
University Hospital150 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I met Dr. Sheikh for a consultation on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, NH. We both discovered that she was very accomplished in her discussions with us and answered all of our questions. It is obvious that Dr. Sheikh is very proficient in her profession.
About Dr. Fariha Sheikh, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1912225137
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.