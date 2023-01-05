Dr. Farin Amersi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amersi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farin Amersi, MD
Dr. Farin Amersi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-0267Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Cedars-sinai Medical Center Pharmacy310 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9331
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great medical team
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Amersi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amersi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amersi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amersi has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amersi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amersi speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Amersi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amersi.
