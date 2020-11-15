See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD

Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. 

Dr. Seifi works at Looking Glass Optical Shop in New Haven, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seifi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Looking Glass Optical Shop
    150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 503-3505
  2. 2
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 200-4001
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Arthritis and Internal Medicine Associates LLC
    5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-5545
  4. 4
    Pediatric & Medical Associates
    200 Orchard St Ste 108, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 789-3029

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2020
    She took time to explain what she was doing and why, I found her very thoughtful in answering all my questions
    — Nov 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD
    About Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770989014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seifi has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seifi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

