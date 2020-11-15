Dr. Seifi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD
Overview of Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD
Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Seifi works at
Dr. Seifi's Office Locations
Looking Glass Optical Shop150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 503-3505
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-4001Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Arthritis and Internal Medicine Associates LLC5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 785-5545
Pediatric & Medical Associates200 Orchard St Ste 108, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-3029
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took time to explain what she was doing and why, I found her very thoughtful in answering all my questions
About Dr. Farinaz Seifi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
