Dr. Faris Ghosheh, MD
Dr. Faris Ghosheh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Advanced Eye Medical Group A Professional Corp.26701 Crown Valley Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 582-1090
I went through 1.5 years of spinal taps and CAT scans for my sporadic ‘Complete’ Black-Out’s/Blindness. There was NO light. Nothing. I thought I had a brain tumor. I was sure I was severely sick. The optometrist I was seeing in his office building recommended me to see what he thought. He knew immediately after I had over 5 retinal X-ray exams. It was the shape of my eyeball. My horrible migraines and years of suffering were relieved within an hour after surgery. Yes, my husband divorced me. But, my kids are still with me and God. And, I have been rebuilding my life. Thank-you ….For Faris!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1922035781
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Ghosheh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghosheh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghosheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghosheh has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghosheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghosheh speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosheh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosheh.
