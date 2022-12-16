Overview of Dr. Faris Ghosheh, MD

Dr. Faris Ghosheh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Ghosheh works at Advanced Eye Medical Group A Professional Corp. in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.