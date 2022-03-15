Overview of Dr. Faris Hanna, MD

Dr. Faris Hanna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Faris A Hanna MD in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.