Dr. Faris Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Faris Hanna, MD
Dr. Faris Hanna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
South Florida Primary Care Group1150 N 35th Ave Ste 675, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-2133
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Hanna a lot. He listened, answered my questions, was very jovial, and made me feel very comfortable. His nurse practitioner was just as awesome and very informative. The ladies at the front desk were very nice and friendly. The team doing the vitals and taking blood were super warm and friendly. Visiting the office felt like home. I have only 2 issues: 1. The bathroom is not the cleanest 2. Dr. Hanna was very aggressive with my cervix when he had to break my water, and actually yelled at me for jumping back when he shoved his hand inside me. Overall, I would deliver with him again.
About Dr. Faris Hanna, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1114025749
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of The West Indies
- American Univ. of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
