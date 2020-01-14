Overview of Dr. Farjaad Siddiq, MD

Dr. Farjaad Siddiq, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Siddiq works at Memorial Medical Group Urology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.